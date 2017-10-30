Storm Team 27: Windy and cold, chance of showers

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cloudy and breezy conditions. The chance for showers increases this afternoon and evening.

The Valley will dry out into the day on Tuesday for Halloween. Rain chances and warmer temperatures return into the second half of the week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid afternoon showers possible. (60%)
High: 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. Isolated flurries late. Breezy. (40%)
Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 46

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Evening showers. (60% PM)
High: 49   Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 58   Low: 43

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 56   Low: 47

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 54   Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 56   Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 65   Low: 45

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s