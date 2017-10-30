Storm Team 27: Windy and cold, chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cloudy and breezy conditions. The chance for showers increases this afternoon and evening.

The Valley will dry out into the day on Tuesday for Halloween. Rain chances and warmer temperatures return into the second half of the week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid afternoon showers possible. (60%)

High: 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. Isolated flurries late. Breezy. (40%)

Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Evening showers. (60% PM)

High: 49 Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 43

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 56 Low: 47

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 45