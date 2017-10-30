Tiger Woods to return in the Bahamas

Woods has not played since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3

DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer Published:
Tiger Woods has second microdiscectomy surgery on back
Tiger Woods pauses on the fifth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo)

Tiger Woods is returning to competition at his holiday tournament in the Bahamas the week after Thanksgiving.

Woods has not played since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 with back spasms. Two months later, he had his fourth back surgery in just over two years.

Woods will be part of the 18-man field at the Hero World Challenge, which starts Nov. 30 at Albany Golf Club. Woods is eligible as the tournament host.

A year ago, Woods returned at this tournament after 15 months recovering from two back surgeries. He made 24 birdies, but finished 15th out of 18 players.

