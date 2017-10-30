Warren blast furnace site to be cleared by end of year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s more work to be done around the blast furnace brought down in Warren on Sunday.

MCM Management revealed Monday that it plans to bring down the remaining structures by the end of the year. That’s an update from its notification to the Environmental Protection Agency, which said the work would be done before August of 2018.

One of those structures still has asbestos in it.

Once that has been removed, the remaining parts of the former RG Steel can be brought down.

The structure torn down on Sunday was the last remaining blast furnace in what was the Youngstown Steel District.

The company doing the demolition is selling the metal for scrap.

