38 Special to perform at Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The classic southern rock band 38 Special is coming to Youngstown.

The band will perform at Stambaugh Stadium at 7:30 p.m. March 15.

38 Special’s hits include “Hold on Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and “Caught Up in You,” among others.

The current line-up includes vocalist and founding member, Don Barnes; guitarist/vocalist, Danny Chauncey; bassist, Barry Dunaway; drummer, Gary Moffatt; and keyboardist/vocalist, Bobby Capps.

Tickets range in price from $30 to $50 and go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, November 4.

For tickets, call 330-259-0555, go to stambaughauditorium.com, or visit the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium. The box office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.