ACA marketplace customers will see pricing changes this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The marketplace for those looking to get coverage under the Affordable Care Act will go live Wednesday.

Customers will be able to log into healthcare.gov and enroll in an insurance plan. The deadline to apply is Dec. 15. Coverage begins in January.

Experts suggest starting early and doing research on health planes because there are some changes in pricing this year.

Last year, 80 percent of people qualified for financial assistance to help with the costs of coverage. Enrollment Specialist Daniel Sosa said it is important to shop carefully. He said if you’ve kept a similar plan for the past few years, it could pay off to do some more research this year.

“A lot of plant details have changed. We are seeing a lot of the gold level plans, which are higher quality, we’re seeing those have a lower cost than the silver plans do,” Sosa said.

Sosa also said some people may qualify for free coverage through premium reduction and cost sharing.

New plans and prices can already be seen on the Healthcare.gov website. Joseph Leon, chief marketing officer for Pennsylvania Health Advocates said people should get their finances in order before they decide what coverage to choose.

“To be quite honest with you, health insurance is more tax planning than anything else,” Leon said. “To try and get a great idea as to where your income actually sits is the ideal model to follow to figure out where your subsidies lie.”

If you have questions about the process of selecting coverage, there is a list of local places where you can find help on the ACA marketplace website.