Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of Boardman robbery spree

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKNBN) – A man who police say stole a car and then decided to go on a robbery spree in Boardman was in court Tuesday.

Michael Varchulik is charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $100,000.

Police say Varchulik stole a car from a gas station in Youngstown, tried to rob a McDonald’s and then handed a note to a teller at the Huntington Bank on South Avenue, demanding money.

Employees at the McDonald’s shut the drive-thru window on him so he didn’t get away with anything there, but he did get cash from the bank.

He’ll be back in court on Thursday.