Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of Boardman robbery spree

Michael Varchulik is charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property

By Published:
Michael Varchulik is charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $100,000.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKNBN) – A man who police say stole a car and then decided to go on a robbery spree in Boardman was in court Tuesday.

Michael Varchulik is charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $100,000.

Police say Varchulik stole a car from a gas station in Youngstown, tried to rob a McDonald’s and then handed a note to a teller at the Huntington Bank on South Avenue, demanding money.

Employees at the McDonald’s shut the drive-thru window on him so he didn’t get away with anything there, but he did get cash from the bank.

He’ll be back in court on Thursday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s