Brookfield police officer enters not-guilty plea on gun charges

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield police officer accused of drunkenly firing his gun in the city of Girard pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Jay First was scheduled to appear in Girard Munical Court on Tuesday morning, but First’s attorney sent over his not-guilty plea.

First was arrested on Morris Avenue last week after callers reported hearing gunshots and yelling in the area.

First told police that he shot a raccoon that had been caught in a trap. Police said First appeared to be highly intoxicated, however. They added that he yelled profanities at officers and told them that they “were not real police” during his arrest.

He’s charged with using weapons while intoxicated and discharging firearms within city limits.