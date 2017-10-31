Browns’ Garrett self-reported recent concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett said he doesn’t care if people think he’s “being a man or not” for self-reporting a recent concussion.

The top overall pick in this year’s draft did not travel to Sunday’s game in London because of a concussion sustained the previous week in a loss to Tennessee. Following that game, Garrett said he had a headache and felt nauseous and dizzy while having dinner with family members who encouraged him to get checked.

Garrett, who missed four games earlier this season with a sprained ankle, said he won’t risk any long-term damage by ignoring symptoms. He cleared protocol and practiced Wednesday.

“I’ll play through my foot, my arm, anything that’s affecting me below my neck,” he said. “I can’t play around with my brain.”

Garrett said he’ll spend part of the team’s bye week in Texas.

