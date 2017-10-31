Cavs G Shumpert could miss another week with sore knee

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) – Cavaliers reserve guard Iman Shumpert could miss another week with a sore right knee.

Shumpert sat out Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks and underwent an MRI on Monday. The team says tests didn’t reveal any structural damage, and he will be out five to seven days while undergoing treatment and rehab.

Shumpert is averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 18.2 minutes for the Cavs, who are just 3-4 and take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

The 27-year-old Shumpert has made one start as coach Tyronn Lue has been forced to juggle his lineups because of injuries.

Shumpert is in his fourth season with Cleveland, which acquired him during the 2014-15 season in a trade with the Knicks.

