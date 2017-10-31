Charlottesville protest organizer allowed to move to Ohio for job

The man's attorney says he'd found difficulty obtaining employment in Virginia but had been offered a sales job in Ohio

In this frame from video, Jason Kessler, a blogger based in Charlottesville, Va., speaks to the media on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Kessler, who organized the rally in Charlottesville on Saturday that sparked violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters tried to hold a news conference, but a crowd booed him and forced him away from the lectern. (AP Photo)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The chief organizer of the Charlottesville white nationalist rally has received permission to move from Virginia to Ohio after a judge agreed to modify his bond.

The Daily Progress reports 34-year-old Jason Kessler appeared in Albemarle County court Tuesday over a felony perjury charge from an incident unrelated to the Aug. 12 “Unite the Right” rally. A woman was killed at that rally after a car plowed into a group of counterprotesters.

Kessler’s attorney, Mike Hallahan, told the judge that Kessler had found difficulty obtaining employment in Virginia but had been offered a sales job in Ohio.

The perjury charge stems from a sworn statement Kessler made in January, alleging he was punched while petitioning to remove a Charlottesville councilman. Kessler later pleaded guilty to assaulting the man he accused.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

