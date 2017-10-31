Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership coming to Boardman in 2018



SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership is returning to Boardman. By this time next year, it will be open.

John Kufleitner will own the new dealership — but it meant having to sell his operation in Salem.

“Chrysler approached us about a year ago and they want to be in Boardman,” Kufleitner said. “They want us to be the dealer. So it wasn’t like it was going to get someone else to come in.”

WKBN talked with Kufleitner at the Chrysler Dealership he also owns in Columbiana — which he’s keeping.

The Salem dealership — which Tuesday featured movers, vehicles on trucks and an empty showroom — is being sold to the Armour family, which owns a Chrysler dealership in Alliance. They take over Wednesday.

“Oh I’m ecstatic,” new owner Albert Armour said. “We want to be able to show why one price philosophy really makes buying a car easy, because my sales people do not get paid on commissions.”

The last time there was a Chrysler dealership in Boardman was 2009. Green

wood operated it out of what is now JD Byrider

“Chrysler feels they’re losing somewhere between 800 and 1,000 new units a year,” Kufleitner said. “That’s a big market. We think that whoever’s going to be in Boardman will really, truly control the market.”

Kufleitner doesn’t know where in Boardman his new Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership will go. He’s still negotiating.

The cluster of dealerships along Market Street is an option — but there are others.

“There’s something to be said about being close to all the other dealers,” Kufleitner said. “And there’s something to be said about being off by yourself. So we like 224, we like Market Street, we like that whole corridor. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.”