Dad of Cincinnati Zoo’s famous baby hippo Fiona dies at 36

Fiona’s dad, 36-year-old Henry, passed away Tuesday after a struggle with health issues

By Published:
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, Henry, a Nile Hippopotamus, rests in his newly built Hippo Cove enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Cincinnati. The father of Fiona, who herself became a popular sensation after surviving a six-week premature birth, was euthanized at the zoo Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, morning after suffering from a chronic illness. Zookeepers say he repeatedly lost his appetite, and he hadn't responded to treatments for an internal infection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Cincinnati Zoo says the father of its famous baby hippo, Fiona, has died at age 36.

The zoo says Henry had been struggling with health issues for months and lost hundreds of pounds. The zoo says the hippo had been in obvious decline the past few days and that staffers decided to euthanize Henry on Tuesday after concluding that the animal’s quality of life wouldn’t improve.

The zoo says the average life expectancy for a Nile hippopotamus such as Henry is 35 years.

Henry’s decline came after Fiona became a social media sensation. Fiona was born six weeks early but survived and thrived.

Henry had mated with 18-year-old Bibi at the zoo.

Zoo officials have said they are grateful for the community’s support during “the toughest of times.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s