Dale L. Garrett Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Dale L. Garrett, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at 8:00 p.m., at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Dale was born March 23, 1944, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Gerald and Shirley (Stowe) Garrett.

Dale was a 1962 graduate of Wilmington Area High School. He then went on to receive an undergraduate degree from California State in Pennsylvania. He later received his Master’s Degree in Technology from Kent State University.

Dale worked for over 25 years as an Industrial Arts teacher for the Youngstown City School System.

Dale was a proud member of the Freedom Church in New Middletown.

In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, watching auto racing, participating in motorcycle clubs and playing Santa Claus at Christmas time. His most precious memories were spent with his family that he loved.

He leaves behind his wife and best friend of 50 years, Patricia (Ordunia) Garrett, whom he married on July 22, 1967; his children, Kim (Jim) Hartley of Cortland, Chad Garrett of New Middletown and Brett (Katie) Garrett of Columbiana; seven grandchildren, John, Emily, Mary, Tyler, Adelaide, Gradyn and Annistyn; his brothers, Jack (Margie) Garrett, Wayne (Jane) Garrett, Rance (Kathi) Garrett and Mark (Cathy) Garrett and a sister, Heidi (Jim) Stewart.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Faye Costarelli.

Family and friends may call Friday, November 3, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the Freedom Church, 9900 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road.

Friends and family may call one hour prior to services on Saturday, November 4 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Freedom Church.

