Edward J. “Eddie” Valley Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Edward J. Valley, 81, of Lordstown, Ohio, died peacefully Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at his home. He was surrounded by his loving wife, family and friends.

Born August 2, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was a son of the late Frank B. and Annie M. (Vitelli) Valley.

He graduated from St. Dominic’s Catholic school and was a 1954 graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

His father was his mentor and after graduation they worked together at E.E. Emery Co., a reputable Youngstown business that excelled in automotive and diesel machine shop service.

In February of 1959, Ed and his long time friend Harry (Buddy) Veite, drafted themselves into the U.S. Army. Ed was released after serving two years active duty to the “348 Engineering Battalion” Reserve Unit. Ed was a proud military veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during peacetime just after the Korean War and again during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1961. Ed was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant E-5.

For the next 20 plus years, Ed was a self-employed machinist, welder and proprietor of Motor Service and Machine Company located on South Avenue in Youngstown. The business was later renamed Ed Valley’s Machine. In 1978, Ed hired into General Motors Truck plant, then transferred to the Assembly plant Tooling Jig and Fixture Department.

During his employment with GM, he was actively involved in Local Union 1112, UAW activities and was elected to Local; Region #2 and International representation positions of the UAW. In 1996 UAW Shop Chairman Al Alli and GM Management jointly appointed him as a planned maintenance capacity assurance coordinator, a position he held until his retirement in December of 2003.

Ed married Ramona R. Ginn, of Leavittsburg, Ohio on September 29, 1988 and he lived his life to the fullest with the woman he dearly loved and adored. They were inseparable during their marriage and together they enjoyed breeding and raising livestock on their Lordstown property known as “Barr Nunn Half Acres”.

He enjoyed animal husbandry and working their land. Ed loved and cared for his livestock, dogs and cats as if they were human beings. Entering his golden years when he could no longer care for their livestock, he enjoyed other hobbies like gardening, outdoor grilling, canning, baking italian style bread and feeding the birds and wildlife on their property. Ed repaired whatever was broke and was always making something new for himself in his scaled down home machine shop.

For more than 20 years, Ed held the position of Lordstown Precinct “A” Committeeman, Trumbull County Democratic Party.

Ed was a member of UAW Local 1112 Retirees, Shorty’s Sportsman Club, Trumbull Moose Lodge #186, Central Social Club and V.F.W. Post 1090.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother and sister, Betty Jane (Valley) Harris.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Ramona “Mona” Valley, whom he shared 29 years of devoted enjoyable marriage; his sister in-law, Tami Ginn; brother-in-law, John (Jerrie) Ginn; two nieces, Danielle and Kelsey Ginn; neighbors, Robert Wrights and the Douglas family and special friend, Jim Critchfield as well as his surviving relatives and longtime friends.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday November 4 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 East Market Street, Suite 19, Warren, Ohio 44484 in his memory.