Election November 2017: Don Dragish

Name: Don Dragish

City of Residence: Canfield

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: Mayor of Canfield

Facebook: www.facebook.com/canfieldmayor/

Twitter: @Donnie_Dragish

Why should you be elected

Experience

• City Council Canfield

• President of Council Canfield

School, City, Township

• I have met with the School Superintendent, 2 members of the Board of Education and a Township Trustee on a quarterly basis to maintain open communications by discussing issues, diffusing potential misinformation, planning community events, etc.

City and Township

• Created the first Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) called the “Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District” which benefits the entire Canfield Community—by partnering with the Township.

• Enable the construction of a 70,000 square foot Skilled Nursing Community, Windsor House at Canfield.

• Provide 72 full time jobs – new income tax base for the City.

• Generate over $164,000 new tax dollars for our schools. At full employment of estimated Gross Wages of $2,170,295 total new generated taxes will be $253,063.

Cardinal Joint Fire District (CJFD) – serving the City & Township Residents

• This CJFD Board is comprised of a City Councilmember, City resident, Township Trustee, Township resident and a 5th individual either from the City or Township selected by the other 4 Board members.

• Just opened its third fire station this June on Herbert Road.

• This facility opened without a mortgage.

• The District recently purchased a second ambulance to better serve the community when private companies aren’t able to respond within the allotted time perimeters.

Committed to Community

• Upon moving to Canfield I immediately became involved by joining the most active Service Organization—Canfield Rotary.

• Public Relations Chairperson for 4 years.

• Fly the Flag Program – partnering with another Rotarian to put up the American Flag throughout our Community to honor current and past armed forces personnel while remembering some of the Country’s most important historical and Military Holidays.

• Serving the less fortune by raising funds for: the local food pantry purchasing winter coats through Operation Warm.

• Partnering with the other community service groups for the Andy Skrobola Holiday Food Drive.

• Participating in the Fourth of July Parade.

Sponsoring

• Fourth of July Fireworks, Lighting of the Green and Pancake Breakfast.

Scholarships

• The Children’s Play Area in the new Library for $50,000.

• Donated $14,000 for Rocky, the City’s new canine officer.

• Contributed to the remodeling of Canfield’s War Veteran’s Museum.

Top priorities

• Continue to work closely with the Police and Fire Departments to keep the streets and neighborhoods of Canfield safe.

• Continue to work with Zoning and Design Boards to keep Canfield the best place to live.

• Increasing the Cities’ tax base by attracting new businesses which will benefit our community similar to the Windsor House and moving forward with development of the City’s underutilized asset, Redgate Farm.

• Redgate—currently working with the Township to move forward in bringing that area into a productive asset.

Biography

• Graduate – Ursuline High School Graduate – Youngstown State University / BFA Design/Marketing/Advertising Emerging Leaders – SBA U.S. Small Business Administration/Williamson School of Business

• Self Employed – Owner of DG&T Marketing Consultants