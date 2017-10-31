Election November 2017: Tony Dolan

Name: Tony Dolan

City of Residence: Columbiana

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: City Council

Facebook: Tony Dolan

Why should you be elected

In any office there needs to be turnover, when one group of people are in a position of power, they will start to believe that their opinions hold more validity than their constituents. This is the time change is needed.

Top three priorities

1) To hold Monthly Roundtables with local business owners to establish a real connection with people beyond the nervous and sometimes intimidating owner to council that they do in order to get established in town.

2) To ensure our already lengthy zoning is never used beyond its intention.

3) To begin the process of amending section 1260.05 of our code that says that anything that is not written in current code is not permitted.

Biography

City Of Columbiana,

​In November, we will face a crossroads that will give us the opportunity to choose the direction we take as a City, this past year we have seen our fair share of debate and contrast as to what’s best for our city, while the back and forth has grown tiresome, we can forget that these are the growing pains of a healthy and growing city. When diverse backgrounds and mindsets make a collective whole, you should have the ability to debate and walk through these trials. Filtering out opposing views will not lead us to our bright future.

In a small town like ours, the importance of voting can’t be overstated, for you truly determine our future! Please see below for a link to results of 2013 election to see just how much you decide our future. No matter where you stand on any issue, get out and vote.

Columbiana County Board of Elections

Our Charter is set up such that it has zoning and a multitude of other areas addressed with ordinances and law that have served us well since its inception, those that have argued against the current council have not done so from an anti-zoning perspective, they like myself are for common sense zoning regulation and enforcement.

What do I bring to the table that will continue to propel this city forward? To start, I am 39 with two small boys, Age 10 and age 8, It is my duty to stand and fight for their future, I will do that, I would love for them if they wish to stay around here when they become adults and not be forced to go elsewhere. My background is not one of privilege, I came up through the Carpenters Union, which led me to project management for 10 Years at a Local Sub Contractor. I now work for a local General Contractor.

I say this to reinforce this point, When Building a Structure of any kind there must be a sense of urgency in the decision-making process, we must evaluate then move forward. This is true in any situation where a group are tasked with a decision, if I have earned your trust, I will apply this real-world experience to council as well. This is in no way a critique of the past work done by those in council, but like in every branch of Government, there must be turnover in order to get fresh perspective.

We have a unique opportunity in this city that we can’t let slip by, I hope to have the opportunity to serve you and get to know more of you that I do not already know. I will be canvasing neighborhoods in the next 3 weeks, when and if I see you, please take the time to say hello and ask me any question arises.