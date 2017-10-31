Elsie Marie Burrows Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Elsie Marie Wright Burrows, age 96, who passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Elsie was born September 5, 1921 in Claysville, Donegal Township, Washington County, Pennsylvania a daughter of Ralph William and Elsie May Jackson Long.

She was a waitress at the YMCA restaurant in Youngstown and worked for a number of years at Wilda’s restaurant on Youngstown-Hubbard Road. She also was on the janitorial staff at the old Roosevelt School in Hubbard for a number of years.

Elsie was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Girard, a member of Girard Senior Citizens and AARP.

She loved reading all types of books, doing crossword puzzles and sending out greeting cards for the church.

Her first husband Raymond Ford Wright whom she married January 15, 1939 passed away November 24, 1975, her second husband Frank Oliver Burrows whom she married May 29, 1976 passed away September 15, 2003.

Survivors include her son, Ronald R. Wright and his wife, Nancy of Hubbard; her daughter, Patricia Wright Wagner of Masury; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Wright and his wife, Sheryl, Kelly Lynn Wright and her husband, Fredrick Shaffer, Brian Wright and his wife, Sarah, Debra Lynn Wagner and her husband, Mark DeSabato, Linda Marie Wright and her husband, James Bridge, Ami Sue Wagner and her husband, Gregory Curtin and Paul Edward (Laura) Wright; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands; her son, Gerald Orville Wright who died February 3, 2011; daughter-in-law, Anna Rebecca Williams Wright died September 7, 2015; her sister, Ida Juanita Holquist Welch died March 23, 2006; brother-in-law, John “Jack” Welch died October 24, 2015 and son-in-law John “Jack” Wagner died October 11, 2016.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, November 4, 2017 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Elsie will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

