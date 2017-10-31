Employee: Braking Point Recovery Center workers receive paychecks

Employees' paychecks were delayed after 100 FBI, IRS, and other federal agents raided the business last week

By Published:
Braking Point Recovery Center, Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Braking Point Recovery Center employees have been paid, according to employee Tom O’Donnell.

Employees were supposed to be paid on Friday, but their paychecks were delayed after 100 FBI, IRS, and other federal agents raided the business last week. 

Then, on Monday, employees received layoff notices.

In his letter to employees, Owner Ryan Sheridan wrote that the layoffs were necessary due to the Ohio Department of Medicaid suspending its contract with the facility.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Unit is one of the agencies investigating the center, but the government has given no update on its investigation. No charges have been filed yet.

 

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s