Future son-in-law charged in killing of Ohio school teacher

Authorities say they've arrested and charged 20-year-old Jeffrey Scullin Jr. with aggravated murder

By Published:
A sixth grade teacher was killed in Strongsville, Ohio.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a man charged with fatally stabbing and shooting a popular middle school teacher was engaged to her daughter.

Authorities in Strongsville near Cleveland said Tuesday they’ve arrested and charged 20-year-old Jeffrey Scullin Jr. with aggravated murder in the killing last week.

Strongsville’s police chief says the suspect had been living in the home where 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic was found with stab wounds to her back.

The woman’s husband said in a 911 call that he had just returned home with his new son-in-law when he found his wife.

Police reports show the family had complained about a series of pranks and minor crimes in the months leading up to the slaying.

It’s not clear yet whether Scullin has an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s