Gertrude Mae Spence Obituary

October 31, 2017 Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Gertrude Mae Spence passed away Tuesday, October 31.

Gertrude was born July 8, 1930.

No services to be held.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.