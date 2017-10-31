Helen Louise Kurrowski Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, celebrated by Deacon Mike Schlais, for Helen Louise Kurowski, who died peacefully on Tuesday, October 31 at the age of 99 just one month shy of 100.

During the early 1900’s she worked in the New Castle factory of the American Car & Ship Manufacturing Company, Johnson Bronze.

She married Steve Kurowski in 1956.

She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, an avid bowler and a dog lover.

Preceding her in death were husband, Steve Kurowski; brothers, Frank, Walter and John and sisters Ann and Mary. Helen will also be fondly remembered by her five nieces, Cheryl Len Welch, Lorraine Len Buck, Karen Len Hinely, Dianna Len Schmoyer and Doris Kerr; nephew, John Len II and sister-in-law, Pearl Len.

Helen’s family has entrusted her care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, 5925 Market St, Boardman, Ohio, 44512, where they will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 4 prior to the funeral service.

