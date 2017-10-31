Highway Patrol: Charges expected against driver who hit Youngtown Fire battalion chief

Josephine Palmer, 48, faces vehicular homicide and failure to yield charges

By Published: Updated:
Ronald Russo


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said charges will be filed against the driver who hit and killed Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Ronald Russo.

Josephine Palmer, 48, of Northfield, faces vehicular homicide and failure to yield charges.

Highway Patrol said Palmer was driving the van that collided with Russo’s motorcycle in Ashtabula County. 

Russo was heading northbound along State Route 45 when Palmer failed to yield at a stop sign, causing the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

Russo was taken to the hospital, but he passed away due to his injuries.

Troopers say they could not prove that Palmer was using her phone at the time of the crash, but they do believe she was distracted.

Charges are expected to be filed formally today or Wednesday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s