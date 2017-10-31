JobsNOW: School counselors clear path for students to takeoff

School counselors do much more than handle schedule changes and pass along college applications

By Published:
The big theme in education today is maximizing student achievement. Parents and teachers play vital roles, but school counselors are also an important part of the educational experience.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The big theme in education today is maximizing student achievement. Parents and teachers play vital roles, but school counselors are also an important part of the educational experience.

School counselors do much more than handle schedule changes and pass along college applications. The job now involves working with students on their academic, career, personal and social needs.

School counselors help students through individual counseling, small group counseling, classroom guidance or whole grade programs.

“Helping them work through their problems. They don’t think of things the way adults do, listen to them, help solve the problem,” said Mary Jo Rowan, school counselor.

First News saw Rowan in action with one of her programs called Mix It Up at Lunch. Kids wore different socks, and the idea was to have them sit in different groups, make new friends so that no one would eat alone.

Rowan also runs programs teaching anti-bullying, handling peer pressure and self-esteem, and even a Kindness Club.

“I love my job, and I feel rewarded. When I leave school, I feel like I made a difference. That’s why I went into school counseling to help the students make a difference in themselves,” Rowan said.

Teachers need a bachelor’s degree while a counselor has to have a master’s degree.

Rowan plays the JobsNOW segments in her career classes so kids can research options and get more information to help them make informed decisions about career choice.

“It helps students see a real-world perspective of what somebody in that field is doing,” Rowan said.

Rowan also incorporates the Ohio Means Jobs Career Cluster Inventory to help students figure out the career paths which interest them.

The role of the counselor is a big part of a student’s overall education.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s