Lillian Potts Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Lillian Jane Potts, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Born December 19, 1931 in Columbiana, Ohio, she was the daughter of Leo and Viola (Gaskell) O’Brien.

Lillian was a 1948 graduate of South High School.

She served as a Den Mother for several years and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Contractor Association.

She moved to Florida in 1985 where she worked as a security guard at the Orlando International Airport for 15 years.

Survivors include her children, Alonzo (Colleen) Potts, Jr., James (Susan) Potts, William (Abby) Potts, Cissy (Kevin) Coleman and Robert Potts; a niece and nephew whom she raised, Geraldine and Gary Tarr; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a brother, Leo O’Brien.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, David, Daniel, Roy, Jean, Irene and Margaret.

Services will be held at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. where friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.