Man accused of terrorist attack in NY owns business in NE Ohio

NEW YORK (WKBN) – The man accused of performing a terrorist attack Tuesday in New York and killing eight people has connections to northeast Ohio.

Police arrested 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov after they say he rented a pickup truck and mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center.

According to public records, Saipov — who is from Uzbekistan and came to the U.S. legally in 2010 — worked as a commercial truck driver and has previously owned a business in Cuyahoga Falls.

He has two businesses registered to Ohio: Sayf Motors Inc. was registered in Hamilton County from May 2011 (located in an apartment in Cincinnati); and Bright Auto LLC was registered in Cuyahoga Falls from August 2013 (also located in an apartment).

It’s unclear how long he had been in New Jersey or New York prior to the attack. Police say he has a Florida driver’s license, but may have been staying in New Jersey.

Saipov was shot in the abdomen by police after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand and shouting what witnesses said was “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” authorities said. He underwent surgery and was in critical condition but was expected to survive.