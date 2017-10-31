Man who worked overseeing teens faces shocking abuse allegations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who had held at least two positions overseeing teens is now facing abuse charges for the heavy-handed punishment he handed down to a family member.

The investigation into 51-year-old Eric Ratliff began in July when detectives with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman about a young child suffering from physical abuse.

The child had suffered scars and bruises on his back, legs and hips but there were older injuries as well.

“He was handcuffed in the basement, on two separate occasions, to a pole where he was whipped with an HDMI chord,” said Major Jeff Allen. “The child had welts on his arm from some time ago. We believe it was from an incident in 2009.”

Detectives say Ratliff admitted causing the injuries, telling deputies he had been disciplining the boy.

“Being handcuffed to a pole in a cement basement, not having any pants on and being left there all night on one occasion is just too far,” Allen said.

Ratliff had been employed as an assistant at the Mahoning County High School in Youngstown but was placed on leave after his indictment last week. He had also been employed since 2014 as a corrections officer at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center but was put on leave Aug. 10 once the investigation started and then fired on Aug. 21.

“The minute that this allegation came up he has not been employed there since the day this has happened,” Allen said.

Ratliff was booked into the jail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to child endangering charges. He is now free on bond. His trial is scheduled to begin in January.