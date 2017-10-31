Melda (Coxson) Syslo Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Melda (Coxson) Syslo of North Lima, Ohio, formerly of Masury, passed away at 1:19 p.m., Tuesday, October 31, 2017, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman, Ohio. She was 85.

Mrs. Syslo was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of William H. and Ethel (Harpster) Coxson.

She attended Brookfield High School and graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where she became an ordained minister.

Melda was a past member at Masury United Methodist Church.

She was employed as an assembler at Packard Electric Corporation, Warren, Ohio for more than 25 years.

Melda’s family always came first. She was a caregiver for her mother for several years and loved watching all of her family play in sports when they were young. She also enjoyed making crafts.

She is survived by a daughter, Trudy J. Trump and her companion, Mike Baber, Struthers, Ohio; three granddaughters, Jody Trump-Pilner and her husband, Gary, Brookfield, Ohio, Susan Trump, Masury and Chrissy Thompson and her husband, Scott, Hubbard; seven great-grandchildren, Brendan and Kaden Trump, Kelsie and Brooke Hamilton, Lillian Trump, Emma Jean and Donnie Thompson; three sisters, Wilma L. DeMay and her husband, Frederick and Carol Patterson, all of Masury and Irene Koosh and her husband, John of Hubbard.

Melda was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Billie Ann Frampton, Freda L. Karlovich and Brenda Cox.

The family suggest memorial contribution be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 3 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 4 in the funeral home with Carol Yablonovsky, officiating.

Burial will be in Brookfield Cemetery, Brookfield Township.