Ohio Attorney General’s Office asks Mecca Township fiscal officer to resign

The resignation request was made after incomplete financial records were discovered during an audit of the township

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Office has asked Mecca Township’s fiscal officer to resign for what is classified as a “failure to properly keep financial accounts.”

Damian Sikora, section chief of DeWine’s Constitutional Offices Section, also accused Deborah Drawl of failing to make reports for the township in a letter that he sent to her on Monday. He said should she not voluntarily resign, he will seek her removal through the courts.

The request for removal from office came after an audit of Mecca Township in February of 2017. Sikora reported that the audit uncovered several problems with financial records, including unexplained entries, a failure to reconcile the books for several months and to complete an annual report for 2016.

Sikora wrote that Mecca Township was found to be “unauditable” at that time and was given 90 days to bring records into compliance. That didn’t happen, however, according to Sikora’s letter.

Drawl was given until November 6 to voluntarily resign, or DeWine’s Office will seek further action.

