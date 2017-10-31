OSU proposes slightly lower 2018 football ticket prices

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Fans purchasing season tickets for Ohio State Football next year could be paying a little less.

The university’s Board of Trustees will vote on new ticket prices next week at its November meeting.

The university will continue to use its variable pricing system in 2018, according to the proposal.

The most expensive game, against Michigan, will cost $195 for a reserved seat. That’s the same price the university charged for the big game in 2016.

The least expensive game in 2018 will be against the Tulane Green Wave. That ticket will only set fans back $67.

The season reserved season ticket will cost fans $681, slightly down from 2017’s $695 season ticket.

Students are expected to pay the same price of $34 per game through the 2020 season.

Opponenet Reserved Box/Club Faculty/Staff Student Oregon State $95 $120 Rutgers $80 $105 Tulane $67 $92 Indiana $86 $111 Minnesota $96 $121 Nebraska $180 $205 Michigan $195 $220 Season Ticket $681 $831 $640 $238