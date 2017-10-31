OSU proposes slightly lower 2018 football ticket prices

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Fans purchasing season tickets for Ohio State Football next year could be paying a little less.

The university will continue to use its variable pricing system in 2018, according to the proposal.

The most expensive game, against Michigan, will cost $195 for a reserved seat. That’s the same price the university charged for the big game in 2016.

The least expensive game in 2018 will be against the Tulane Green Wave. That ticket will only set fans back $67.

The season reserved season ticket will cost fans $681, slightly down from 2017’s $695 season ticket.

Students are expected to pay the same price of $34 per game through the 2020 season.

Opponenet Reserved Box/Club Faculty/Staff Student
Oregon State $95 $120
Rutgers $80 $105
Tulane $67 $92
Indiana $86 $111
Minnesota $96 $121
Nebraska $180 $205
Michigan $195 $220
Season Ticket $681 $831 $640 $238

