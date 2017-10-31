Pearl L. Vehre Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Pearl L. Vehre, 77, of Niles and formerly of Vienna, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her home.

She was born April 14, 1940 in Warren, the daughter of Nick and Pearl (Staicu) Jibotian and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Pearl worked as a biller for Northside Hospital, retiring in 2005.

She loved antique furniture and restoring old furniture. She also enjoyed gardening, shopping, feeding the birds and squirrels, going out to eat and her cat, Lucy.

She will be sadly missed by her two daughters, Kim Hilty of Vienna and Kari Vehre of Warren; two grandchildren, Katie and John Hilty; two brothers, Nick (Eady) of Niles and John Jibotian of Ohio and her sister-in-law and best friend, Janet Berlin of Vienna.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, John F. “Fred” Vehre, whom she married July 7, 1962 and who died October 28, 2012; a sister, Mary Finta and a brother, Lalu Jibotian.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 5 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will take place at a later date at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Material contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

