Popcorn wagon from ‘A Christmas Story’ up for auction in Youngstown

Anglins Auction Service is auctioning off the popcorn wagon from the cult-classic movie Sunday at 1 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It may be Halloween Night, but for the owner of Anglins Auction Service in Youngstown, Christmas came early in the form of an antique popcorn wagon.

And it’s not just any antique, as the popcorn wagon was used in the cult-classic film “A Christmas Story.”

The Mead family from Ashtabula is famous for their popcorn and antique popcorn wagons, which have been used in a lot of local festivities and movies over the years.

They actually got in touch with Jeff Anglin — who owns the business on Youngstown Hubbard Road — to sell the wagon at auction this coming Sunday.

“They called me and cosigned it to me to sell at auction,” Anglin said. “It is quite a rare collectible. You know, a movie collector or anyone in that field would be interested in having a piece like this, I would think.”

Not only will the popcorn wagon be up for auction, but collectibles from the 1930s, 40s, 50s, Idora Park, Kennywood and Geauga Lake are also up for grabs.

The auction will take place at Anglins is on Youngstown Hubbard Rd. on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Check out the full listing here.

