Report: Robber apologizes while stealing cash from Schwebel Baking Co.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Schwebel Baking Company last week.

An employee told police that a man reached over and grabbed money from the register, running away with some cash. She said the man told her, “Sorry about your luck, lady.”

The employee told police that she had a “weird feeling” about the man as he walked into the store.

A woman at the store said she tried notifying the employee that something was going to happen because she also had a strange feeling about the man.

The robber was described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5’9″ to 6′ tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He had dark hair with a small amount of facial hair and “droopy eyes,” according to the clerk.

He was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a white stripe and unknown lettering on the front.

