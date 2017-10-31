Robert P. Jeffers Obituary

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Robert P. Jeffers, age 90, of Gustavus Township, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at St. Paul Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was born October 19, 1927, in Shadyside, Ohio, a son of David K. and Nellie M. (Koenemund) Jeffers.

Mr. Jeffers was a 1945 graduate of Shadyside High School and went on to attend the Ohio State University from 1945 until 1949.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947 in Germany in the Office of Theater Chief of Special Services.

He moved to Gustavus in 1948 and was a dairy farmer for eight years until 1957. Mr. Jeffers worked at Van Huffel Tube Corp. in Warren for 26 years, retiring as chief manufacturing engineer and then eight years at Target Stamped Products in Kinsman as sales engineer, retiring in 1992.

Mr. Jeffers was a member of the Gustavus Federated Church where he served for many years as choir director, adult Sunday school teacher and as a certified lay speaker.

He was a 50 year member and past master of the Gustavus Lodge #442 F & AM; a past president of the Joseph Badger Board of Education; past president and board member of the Kinsman Public Library; past master of the Gustavus Grange #1417 and member of the Farm Bureau Council. He also served as a trustee for Gustavus township for ten years.

Mr. Jeffers enjoyed doing carpentry and handyman work and he dabbled in poetry.

Mr. Jeffers married Patricia A. (Logan) on September 17, 1949 and she preceded him in death in 2004. He is also preceded by his parents; a great-granddaughter; sister, Helen Donley and brother, Charles Jeffers.

He is survived by three daughters, Susan (Scott) Gray of South Euclid, Ohio, Judith (Douglas) Harnett of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Cynthia (Richard) Stevens of Kinsman, Ohio; a son, Robert (Victoria) Jeffers of Kinsman, Ohio; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Gustavus Federated Church, 8850 State Route 193, Gustavus Township, Ohio, with Rev. Ronald Spore officiating.

Calling hours will be Friday, November 3 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the church at PO Box 5, Farmdale, OH 44417.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.