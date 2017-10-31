Sentencing phase in Howland capital murder trial begins next week

Nasser Hamad faces the death penalty

By Published:
Twelve members of the jury and four alternates have been seated in the Nasser Hamad murder case.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jurors in the Nasser Hamad capital murder trial could be back in the courtroom as soon as Monday for the sentencing phase of the trial.

They had the day off Tuesday after rendering a verdict late Monday afternoon.

Hamad was found guilty on eight counts of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder. It took the jury less than two hours to decide the high-profile case.

It all started eight months ago when Hamad shot and killed 20-year-old Joshua Williams and 19-year-old Josh Haber outside his home. Three others were also hurt.

Tracy Hendrickson is the woman at the center of an ongoing fight.

Hendrickson is married but lived with Hamad. Police say her son was upset that she left his dad, so he and his family got in a van with four others and drove to Hamad’s house.

The group was involved in a fist fight which escalated after Hamad went into his house, brought out a gun and started shooting into the van as the group was leaving. He then went back into his home and reloaded.

Prosecutors say he fired 18 shots that day, hitting the woman who drove the van six times.

Hamad maintained that he shot the group in self-defense.

“I wanted to defend myself somehow,” he said. “You can’t just stay there. Somehow, my skull would have been crushed.”

Prosecutors disagree.

“He left the safety of his own home with his door locked and a loaded gun to go out and finish these people off. To end this,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Hamad faces the death penalty.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s