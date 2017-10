Hey Beauties! Our Storefront is Open and we would love to meet you in person. Come visit!

– xoxo, Amy

Address: 1393 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Canfield, Ohio 44512

Website: https://greyboutique.com/

Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday 10-7

Sunday 11 -4

Monday Closed

