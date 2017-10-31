Springfield Girls Soccer blanked in Regional Semifinals

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s tournament run came to an end with a 6-0 loss to Elyria Catholic in the Division III Regional Semifinals Tuesday night.

It’s the first time this season that the Tigers were held scoreless. Goalkeeper Lex Slike had 7 saves for Springfield.

For Elyria Catholic, Ryan Kunkle had 3 goals in the win. Makenna Hodges, Delaney Stringer, and Emilie Uhnak each had a goal for the Panthers.

Goalkeeper Megan Scheibelhut had 3 saves.

Springfield ends the season with an overall record of 17-3.