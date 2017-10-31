Storm Team 27: Chance for rain or snow Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cold temperatures into Wednesday morning with lows near 30. Look for rain or snow showers to develop through the morning.

The chance for snow will end later in the morning and into the afternoon as temperatures warm through the day. Any snow accumulation will be light, and mainly stick to the grass and elevated surfaces, like cars and patio furniture.

Look for more rain Wednesday night with warming temperatures into Thursday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers. Light slushy accumulation possible. (70%)

High: 47

Wednesday night: Scattered rain showers. (80%)

Low: 45

Thursday: Warmer. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 56 Low; 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 56 Low: 37

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 63 Low: 50

Monday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 50 Low: 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. (20%)

High: 48 Low: 38