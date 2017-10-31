Storm Team 27: Windy and cold

anvplayer video=”WKBN:1531758″]

Halloween Day has sunshine peaking in and out of the clouds off of Lake Erie with temperatures reaching the low 40s. It will be breezy at times so temperatures in the 40’s will feel like the 30’s.Dry weather is expected into Tuesday evening.

The next chance for rain or snow showers will be Wednesday.

Forecast

Today: Partly or mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 43

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers developing. (60%)

High: 46

Thursday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 62 Low: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 51 Low: 39

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for showers early. (20%)

High: 59 Low: 45

Monday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 53

Tuesday: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 43