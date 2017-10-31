Suspect in shooting near Utah Campus was arrested before in Ohio

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -Police say one person is dead after a carjacking turned fatal near the University of Utah campus Monday night.

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy says an injured woman came to the campus and reported that her husband had assaulted her while they were camping in Red Butte Canyon just east of the school.

Brophy says the woman’s husband is 24-year-old Austin Boutain. Police are still searching for Boutain, who is suspected of fatally shooting a person during a carjacking at the mouth of the canyon.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the victim’s gender or other details.

According to WOIO in Cleveland, Boutain has been arrested in Ohio before. Court records show that Boutain was arrested in Ohio’s Hamilton County and convicted of obstructing official business in May 2015. A separate Ohio charge for disorderly conduct was dismissed. He was accused of running from officers during an investigation at a Cincinnati hotel “causing alarm to patients and employees,” according to police. He lived in Cincinnati as recently as 2015, according to Hamilton County court records.

Boutain has a tattoo covering the front of his nect and one down his left arm onto his hand, according to police.

The Deseret News reports the university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place. The lockdown ended six hours later.

The University of Utah cancelled Tuesday classes.