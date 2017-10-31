Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 31, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on October 31, 2017:

Paul Eugene Rader: Possession of heroin

Kevin Allen Thompson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Emanuel G. Cofield, Sr.: Possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications

Sam A. Didino, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Robert M. Phillips: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Ryan Matthew Pierce: Prohibition concerning companion animal and using weapons while intoxicated

Amber Michelle Osburn: Possession of cocaine

Melissa Lynn Mills: Theft from person in protected class

Jay David Walters: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon Lee Binion: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Khymoni Starr M. Honzu: Possession of heroin

David A. Allen, III: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin with forfeiture specifications and tampering with evidence

Gregory A. Miller, Sr.: Assault on peace officer

Kevin Lee Rigg, II: Domestic violence

Troy Edward Svacha: Theft from a person in a protected class

Greg Alan Perkins: Burglary

Antoine L. Burgess: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability

Eddie T. Ware, II: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

Christy Williams: Breaking and entering

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.