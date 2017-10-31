Utah nurse plans to use $500,000 settlement for aid projects

Related Coverage Utah officer who arrested nurse over blood test put on leave

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah nurse whose rough arrest drew widespread attention after the release of body camera video says she’s planning to use part of her $500,000 settlement to fund legal help for others trying to get footage from police.

Nurse Alex Wubbels said Tuesday that in cases like hers, video is essential to being believed.

She’s also planning to give a portion of the payout to a nurse’s union and help lead a campaign to stop physical and verbal abuse of nurses on the job.

Wubbels was handcuffed in July after refusing under hospital policy to allow an officer to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

One officer involved was fired and another was demoted. They are appealing.

The video assistance program will be run from the office of Wubbels’ lawyer, Karra Porter.

