Warren mayor asking residents for their input

It's the next step in Warren's comprehensive plan

By Published:
Downtown Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren city residents will have a chance Wednesday to make their voices heard on where the city should go in the future.

It’s the next step in Warren’s comprehensive plan.

Earlier this year, the Trumbull County Planning Commission sent out surveys asking people for their opinions on what the city needs to do to grow and move forward. The answers allow the Planning Commission to gather input on the values and needs of the people who live there and put the plan into action.

The comprehensive plan is paid for by taxpayer dollars. That’s why Warren Mayor Doug Franklin said it’s crucial that citizens show up to the meeting and give their input.

“This is your opportunity to talk about the future of our city and to lay a groundwork and have input on generations to come on how the city’s going to look in the future,” Franklin said.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Warren City Council’s Chambers.

If you can’t make this one, there’s another one happening November 21.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s