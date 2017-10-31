Youngstown crime activity: Woman found unresponsive in bathtub

Tuesday, Oct. 24

5:44 p.m. – Old Furnace Rd., Elliot Underwood, 28, was issued a citation for drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, a search of the vehicle uncovered 180 Tramadol pills and $1,183 in Underwood’s back pocket. Underwood also received a citation for having his windshield obstructed and having window tint that was too dark.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

6:19 p.m. – 600 block of Early Rd., an ambulance worker at Better Living Group Home said he was called there for a resident and was ready to clear the scene and leave when the resident jumped up and punched him. The ambulance worker wrestled the man to the ground and held him there until police arrived, according to a police report.

Thursday, Oct. 26

7:16 p.m. – Delason Ave., James Blackmon, 60, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found heroin on Blackmon and noted that he dropped a crack pipe on the ground as he was getting out of the car. The driver of the car, Robert Peoples, was issued a citation for failing to obey a traffic control device and driving under suspension, the report stated.

Saturday, Oct. 28

9:15 a.m. – Hanley Avenue, Daron Little, 51, was issued a traffic citation and found to have several warrants and suspensions. Officers say they found Little behind the wheel of a car that was parked half on and half off Hanley Avenue. Officer say when they approached Little, his eyes were closed and the car was running. Police tapped on the window and Little opened his eyes. Police checked Little’s record and found that he had two active warrants out of Youngstown and one out of Liberty for failing to appear on traffic charges and criminal simulation. They also found that Little had 18 open suspensions.

4:53 p.m. – 100 block of Hillman Ave., Kewann Skinner, 23, was charged with domestic violence. A woman told police that Skinner punched her and took her car. Police noted the woman had a bruise near her eye, the report stated. Skinner returned to the house with the victim’s car and was arrested, the report stated.

Sunday, Oct. 29

2:38 p.m. – 500 block of North Ave., Marian Jones, 34, was found to have an outstanding warrant after police were called to the house on reports of an unresponsive woman in a bathtub. When officers arrived, they found Jones in the bathtub. Police said they found a needle and spoon with drug residue on it nearby. When police were looking for the woman’s identification in her purse, they found prescription medication inside that did not belong to her. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment for a suspected drug overdose. Jones faces charges of drug possession and identity fraud

3:33 p.m. – W. Indianola Avenue, Desmond Cochrane, 21, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found a gun in Cochrane’s waistband.

Monday, Oct. 30

3:40 p.m. – 100 block of Wesley Ave., Donald Thomas, 36, was charged with domestic violence by intimidation. According to a police report, Thomas tried to force his way into a room where the female victim was. The woman told police that Thomas came into her bedroom with a crossbow and fired it, even though it did not have any arrows in it, saying,”B****, I’ll blow your head off,” the report stated. The woman said the couple’s child was present during the threat.

9:33 p.m. – 2800 Idlewood Ave., police recovered a stolen Chevy Impala on the south side of Youngstown using the vehicles GPS tracking device. According to a police report, officers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver took off, driving recklessly through neighborhoods and crashing into a garage in the 2900 block of Hillman Street and coming to rest on Idlewood Avenue. When officers got to the car, the driver had run away, leaving a female passenger inside. The passenger had suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital. The driver was not found.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

