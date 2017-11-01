Boardman crime activity: Nursing home locked down after reported gun threat

Thursday, Oct. 26

7:29 a.m. – 600 block of E Midlothian Blvd., Michael Varchulik, 48, of Campbell, arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery, robbery, and receiving stolen property. Police said Varchulik stole a car from a gas station, tried to rob McDonald’s, and then robbed Huntington Bank. He was arrested later that day after police spotted the stolen vehicle in a Youngstown driveway, according to a police report.

1:27 p.m. – 1200 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., a man reported discovering that his former bookkeeper had stolen over $100,000 by writing checks out to her husband. He said she worked for his plumbing business before he sold it in December of 2016. The checks were written out in September of 2014 through September of 2016, according to a police report.

5:35 p.m. – 5600 block of South Ave., a nurse at Park Center Nursing Home reported that she was punched in the face by a woman who knew a man staying at the nursing home. She said the woman was mad because the nurse hung up the phone several times because she couldn’t hear the woman on the other end. The nurse said as the suspect was leaving, she threatened to go home, get her gun, and come back. Police said several people witnessed the incident and the nursing home went into lockdown as a result.

Friday, Oct. 27

10:00 a.m. – 100 block of N. Richview Ave. in Youngstown, Britanee Pete, 29, arrested by U.S. Marshals on a warrant for robbery and additionally charged with criminal damaging or endangering. Boardman police said Pete shoplifted from Gabe’s on October 13, hitting a loss prevention officer with a shopping cart. Police said a door at the store was also broken in the process. Pete pleaded not guilty to the criminal damaging charge.

10:13 a.m. – 6100 block of Market St., Sheku Morleh, 37, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police were called to the Travelers Suites for a fight between a man and woman over a phone. The woman told police she began arguing with Morleh over him talking to women on a sex chat line. She said during the argument, Morleh choked her and punched her in the shoulder and neck. Police said the woman had redness around her neck and a cut on her neck and shoulder area. Morleh told police that he was trying to leave the room but said the woman barricaded the door with a chair. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

11:56 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Danielle Tchoryk, 43, arrested on a warrant for an inducing panic charge. Police said the charges stem from Tchoryk’s overdose after snorting a line of heroin at a home in the 5000 block of Firnley Avenue.

4:07 p.m. – 4500 block of Boardman Canfield Road, Thomas Oliver, 21, arrested on a warrant for a theft charge. An employee of Little Caesar’s Pizza said Oliver stole $1,100 from the cash register while working in the store. She said surveillance video showed Oliver pocketing money from the register while he was working.

8:04 p.m. – 600 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., Marc Hamilton, 41, charged with disorderly conduct (public intoxication). Police said Hamilton was lying in the grass near Camelot Lanes and was highly intoxicated, vomiting on himself. He was cleared medically and given a ride home.

Monday, Oct. 30

2:10 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., David Barna, 51, of Medina, arrested on a warrant for charges of illegal gambling and operating a gambling house. The charges were filed by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

3:50 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Tyler Verhest, 18, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for robbery. Verhest was taken into custody at the police station, where he went to file a report. Police said Verhest was identified as the suspect who robbed a woman the day before in the 100 block of Stanton Ave. The woman said she stopped at a house so her friend could “get a blunt” when a man came out, grabbed her, and took her purse.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

