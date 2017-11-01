Community to discuss impacts of shorter breaks for Youngstown City Schools

Youngstown City Schools' Citizen Coalition committees are going to research and think about the balanced year before the next meeting

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown City Schools citizens coalition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some big changes are in discussion among Youngstown City Schools Citizens’ Coalition.

Wednesday night, they gave their committee’s input on removing the metal detectors at East High School.

Then, a new topic was brought up for them to work with until the next meeting — changing the school year to a balanced calendar. That would change up the year so there are several equal-length breaks instead of one large summer break.

“We just feel like it gives students more frequent breaks, teachers more frequent breaks, same amount of school days. Just making it more in tune with how students learn and to the demands of a 21st-century society,” said Youngstown City Schools Superintendent Joe Meranto.

The Coalition committees are now going to research and think about the balanced year.

They’ll come back next meeting and give their input, which CEO Krish Mohip will use in making a decision.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s