Election November 2017: Daniel P. Bekar

Name: Daniel P Bekar

City of Residence: Columbiana

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Columbiana City Council

Why should you be elected

I would like to be re-elected to Council for a second term so I can follow thru with plans presently started and for future development in our city. I have been involved with many projects such as the new Fire Station on Metz Rd., the new Water Treatment plant, and the expansion of our route fourteen water line. Columbiana is like the hub of the wheel, we are centrally located and travel to cities is a short distance for work such as Pittsburgh, Cleveland. Akron Canton and Youngstown. Our schools are top notched, and have been for many years and families want to move to Columbiana for just those very reasons. I have assisted in the raising of many generations of young men and ladies. I have seen the growth of a village, to the becoming of a city. Our for fathers and mothers have done well in their thinking about the great City of Columbiana and its development over the years. I would like to think that I am the type of person that has the abilities and fore thought to help grow this city to the next level.

Top three priorities

1) Expansion of our present Industrial Park

2) From a Joint Economical Committee with Fairfield Township for the possible development and attraction of new businesses to the area.

3) Our community over the years has been growing and changing which has now escalated to a new level. We need to look at all the issues and collectively work for the good of the community for without the community we have nothing to work for.

Biography

Daniel P Bekar: Incumbent Candidate for City Council 2018 I first came to Columbiana in the fall of 1972 when I was hired by the Columbiana Board of Education and began teaching Industrial Arts and coaching a number of sports. Sometime later, I married Donna J. Joebchen in 1976 and raised our family, all of which went through the Columbiana School system. Now, I am going to list a few of my educational and work experiences. I am a graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. My post-graduate work has been a concentration in Physical Education, Health and Sports at Kent State and Youngstown State Universities.

After completing my degree, I have successfully taught and coached one year in Stow Ohio before moving to Columbiana where I completed 42 years of teaching in the areas of Industrial Arts / Technology and Physical Education. Also, while teaching I was an assistant varsity football and wrestling coach for some ten years before taking the head wrestling position for the next of five years. Some honors I was chosen for during that period were, Wrestling Coach of the Year 1981, 82, 83, and Columbiana County Coach of the Year 1984. During a period beginning in 2001, I was hired to as athletic director and ticket manager before moving to the assistant athletic director and remaining ticket manager for a period of some years at Columbiana High School. The move to the assistant’s position was my call since teaching full time I felt that I couldn’t be as effective in the classroom as needed. Another position which I have held is our schools Safety Director some 34 years ago to present day.

My work experiences outside the school system have been wide ranged. I have either owned or operated an appliance store, video business and an exercise center for a number of years. I have been for a period of some 5 years a safety director of a steel erection company and presently the safety director for a major farm here in Columbiana, where I am responsible for general, food, and truck safety. I also feel that volunteering in our community is major in giving back what has so greatly aided me over the years. I’m a volunteer for the American Red Cross where I serve as an Instructor in the health and services field; and also a volunteer in the disaster services area.

I am a member of The Sons of the American Legion Post 290 on going for some 42 years of continuous service. I serve on the color, and honor guard. I am also a member of the Legion Riders where we raise monies for various veterans needing assistance returning home after serving our country. At this time, I am the Past Commander of the 10th District in Ohio. Why do I again want to run for office? I’m a goal setting individual and on my bucket list was the goal of being re-elected to city council. Our community over the years has been growing and changing which has now escalated to a new level. We need to look at all the issues and collectively work for the good of the community for without a community we have nothing to work for.

Previous four year accomplishments:

• Careful over view of all city finances and disbursements

• Served on city audit review committee

• Park Board liaison for city council

• Fireman’s accident review committee

• Assisted in the development of our cities 10 year plan

• North Substation development *Development of the new 12″ waterline St. Rt. 14

• Geological development of all utility mapping city wide

• Assisted in the development of our new Fire Station, Metz Road

• Assisted in the development of our new Water Treatment Plant

Ladies and Gentlemen, I hope this gives you some insight of my background and my abilities to again serve you on Columbiana City Council if re- elected. Thank you for the opportunity, and looking forward to serving you again in this position.