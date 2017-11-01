Election November 2017: Gina Villani

Name: Gina Villani

City of Residence: New Castle

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: City Treasurer

Why should you be elected

I should be elected because my heart resides in the center of my hometown; New Castle. I have been a lifelong resident, and plan to remain just that. When I graduated college I made the decision to search for a job within the city because I did not want to leave the people who made this place my home. I believe in order to make a positive change in your surroundings, you must take the initiative to act on the areas which need improvement. That answer to me is not to flee the city; but to become actively involved. I want to take part in the process of building a better community for the New Castle residents to feel at peace in the place they also call home.

Top three priorities

My top 3 priorities include:

1) Maintaining and enhancing the quality of service provided to residents by the Treasurer’s office.

2) Include different ways to modernize tax collection in order for the process to be more efficient for the tax payers.

3) Partner with City Council and the Mayor in working towards overall improvement in the City.

In addition, I will strive to strengthen the trust the community has for the City Treasurer’s office. It is important to me that the residents’ faith in me will lead me to a victory, and I want to uphold that faith as long as I am in office.

Biography

• Born on January 6, 1989 (28 years old)

• New Castle lifelong resident

• Graduated from New Castle High School in 2007

• Graduated from Westminster College in 2011 with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting

• Employed (currently) at Pat Antonio’s Tax Services since September 2011 as an Accountant

• Book keeper for The Medicine Shoppe, Twenty-Six Bar & Grill, and Dr. Richard Micco, DPM