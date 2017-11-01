Election November 2017: Kathy Fleischer

Name: Kathy Fleischer

City of Residence: Cortland

Party Affiliation: Non-partisan

Office Desired: City Council

Why should you be elected

I pay very close attention to what is going on in city government, and I think that I would be an asset to council. I’m a naturally curious person who’s not afraid to ask tough questions or to share my opinion. I’ve become the go-to person among my peers and neighbors when there is a question about the city, and I enjoy helping others by answering their questions to the best of my ability.

Top priorities

My goal as a new candidate is to first learn the position. I want to do my best to represent the best interests of both the city and our residents. I would love to help bring new businesses to Cortland, and to fill the vacant buildings downtown. I think that the city is very well run, but I would like to help improve upon the city’s fiscal responsibility and overall appearance.

Biography

While I’m new to politics, I am not new to Cortland. I was raised in the city, attended Lakeview Schools (K-12), and I have lived here most of my adult life.

Currently, I work in the accounting department at McDonald Steel Corporation where I’ve been employed for six years. I have a very diverse work history that has helped shape me into the person I am today. I was previously employed with Delphi Automotive Systems where I worked on the shop floor, and later in engineering, as a lab technician. After taking a buyout, I completed my Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management at Kent State University in 2008. I also have experience in customer service, medical billing, and office management.

I am very passionate about where I live, and about the people who live here. After graduating from college, I chose to stay here in the Valley so that I could try and make a difference. I love to help others and I really enjoying answering questions and solving problems.