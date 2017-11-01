Election November 2017: Kathy Fleischer

Kathy Fleischer is running for City Council.

By Published: Updated:
Election November 2017: Kathy Fleischer

Name: Kathy Fleischer
City of Residence: Cortland
Party Affiliation: Non-partisan
Office Desired: City Council

Why should you be elected
I pay very close attention to what is going on in city government, and I think that I would be an asset to council. I’m a naturally curious person who’s not afraid to ask tough questions or to share my opinion. I’ve become the go-to person among my peers and neighbors when there is a question about the city, and I enjoy helping others by answering their questions to the best of my ability.

Top priorities
My goal as a new candidate is to first learn the position. I want to do my best to represent the best interests of both the city and our residents. I would love to help bring new businesses to Cortland, and to fill the vacant buildings downtown. I think that the city is very well run, but I would like to help improve upon the city’s fiscal responsibility and overall appearance.

Biography
While I’m new to politics, I am not new to Cortland. I was raised in the city, attended Lakeview Schools (K-12), and I have lived here most of my adult life.

Currently, I work in the accounting department at McDonald Steel Corporation where I’ve been employed for six years. I have a very diverse work history that has helped shape me into the person I am today. I was previously employed with Delphi Automotive Systems where I worked on the shop floor, and later in engineering, as a lab technician. After taking a buyout, I completed my Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management at Kent State University in 2008. I also have experience in customer service, medical billing, and office management.

I am very passionate about where I live, and about the people who live here. After graduating from college, I chose to stay here in the Valley so that I could try and make a difference. I love to help others and I really enjoying answering questions and solving problems.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s