Election November 2017: Richard A. Duffett

Name: Richard A. Duffett

City of Residence: Canfield

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: Mayor

Facebook: www.facebook.com/richardduffet3

Why should you be elected

I have many years of experience working for the federal government as a Naval Officer. Prior to that, I was raised in Canfield and have a native knowledge of Canfield and her people, culture, and traditions.

The following are proven leadership and management experiences:

• Graduate of the United States Naval Academy

• Graduate of the Surface Warfare Officer School

• Commissioned Officer, United States Navy: managed large number of personnel aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69)

• Navigator of the USS Frances Hammond (FF-1067) in Yokosuka, Japan

• Career in national security, corporate, safety and emergency management

• Past President, Zion Lutheran Church (largest church in N.E.O. Synod)

• Past President, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Adult Chapter

• Current President and Founder: Canfield Alumni “Till Open”, Inc. – The charity has donated over $170,000 to over 20 extra-curricular activities at Canfield High Schools

• Former head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Canfield High School

Top three priorities

1) Recruit and attract more economic development to Canfield to increase revenue to support our robust city operations such as Canfield’s outstanding Police and Fire Departments.

2) Exercise fiscal responsibility in spending and budgeting; also, provide zoning inspector stronger means to address nuisance properties.

3) Work the local agencies to bring a Senior Center to Canfield.

Biography

• Wife Brenda, 3 children, 3 grandchildren

• 1977 Graduate of Canfield High School

• 1981 Graduate of the United States Naval Academy, B.S. Physical Science

• Employed by Securitas Security Services, USA, Inc.

• 2 Brothers: Dr. Raymond Duffett, CHS ’75 and Rev./Dr. Robert Duffett, CHS ’72