Election November 2017: Rick Noel

Name: Rick Noel

City of Residence: Columbiana

Party Affiliation: Running as an independent, registered republican

Office Desired: City council member

Why should you be elected

I am retired with time to commit to the position, a long history of community experience and a strong desire to see Columbiana grow as the greatest place to all my hometown.

Top three priorities

1) The establishment of a second industrial park to attract new commercial and industrial business and provide space for existing business expansion.

2) To establish a year long series of community events that will attract regional interest in commercial and entertainment business in the downtown and Town Center.

3) Expand existing manufacturing growth and job creation by increasing participation in the city’s tax incentive programs.

Biography

• Columbiana High School graduate

• BA in Sociology and Psychology; Youngstown State University

• MA in Public Administration; University of Akron

• Vice President of Compco Land Company

• Personnel Manager; Salem Regional Medical Center

• Current Columbiana; City Council Member

• Current Chairman; Columbiana City Planning Commission

• Former Chairman; Columbiana Civil Service Commission

• Former President; Columbiana Chamber of Commerce

• Former Chairman; Salem Regional Medical Center